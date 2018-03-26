Pupils’ old clothes go round the world to raise funds

CHILDREN collected more than 80 bags of old clothes to help raise funds for their school.

The pupils at Kidmore End Primary School donated the clothes to Bag2School, which will sort the items by type and quality before sending them to needy people around the world.

In return, the school received £120 which it will put towards new electronic whiteboards. The clothing was collected last week from the school in Chalkhouse Green Road by Paddy Burke, area manager for Bag2School.

It will end up in second-hand stores in Eastern Europe, South America or West Africa.

The Bag2School scheme supports the economies in these countries by providing employment for importers, warehouse staff, transport companies and stallholders.

Mr Burke, from Newbury, said: “The kids bring in the items and they end up going all over the world.

“Once they have been sorted into men’s, women’s and children’s clothing they are given a grade for quality. The good quality items are sent out and the rest is recycled.” Judith Wright, a member of the Kidmore End School Association, which organised the collection, said it had helped the children to learn about the need to support poorer countries.

She said: “It’s a good thing to teach them about. Even if people are only bringing half a bag it’s great to know it’s going to other children and families.”