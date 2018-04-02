Residents feed back

MORE than 100 people provided feedback on the Kidmore End neighbourhood plan.

The steering group held two consultation events for residents last month.

Among the most valued aspects of living in the parish were rurality and being in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The most common concerns raised included traffic, road safety and urban sprawl from Reading.

The steering group will now produce a survey which will be delivered to all households in the parish, which includes Kidmore End, Tokers Green, Cane End, Gallowstree Common and Chalkhouse Green, next month.

The next meeting of the steering group will take place at the sports pavilion, off The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, on April 25 at 7.30pm.