Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Residents feed back

MORE than 100 people provided feedback on the Kidmore End neighbourhood plan.

The steering group held two consultation events for residents last month.

Among the most valued aspects of living in the parish were rurality and being in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The most common concerns raised included traffic, road safety and urban sprawl from Reading.

The steering group will now produce a survey which will be delivered to all households in the parish, which includes Kidmore End, Tokers Green, Cane End, Gallowstree Common and Chalkhouse Green, next month.

The next meeting of the steering group will take place at the sports pavilion, off The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, on April 25 at 7.30pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33