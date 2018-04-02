Great Expectations ball raises £2,000 for primary school

A BLACK-TIE ball raised £2,000 for Kidmore End Primary School.

The Kidmore End School Association organised the event at Henley Business School on Friday, March 2.

About 80 parents attended despite the snow, which almost led to it being cancelled.

The evening was named the Great Expectations Spring Ball after the Charles Dickens novel.

It included dinner and dancing to covers band Re:Cover and an auction with lots including a long weekend at an eco-villa in the Cotswolds and three days on a super-yacht in Majorica.

All the money raised will be go towards new smart whiteboards for the classrooms. Robert Heilbuth, chairman of the school association, thanked everyone present for attending and supporting the school.

He said: “We had a very successful evening and the auction was particularly successful.

“It was a great social event and gave everyone a chance to get together and have fun.”

Hannah Johnstone, who helped organise the ball, said: “About 80 people braved the snow and ice and we raised around £2,000, mainly through the auction, which was compered by Stuart Gibbon.

“We enjoyed a fabulous dinner and then the brilliant band.”

The event was sponsored by development company Bentier Homes.