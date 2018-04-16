Pupils perform Peace Child

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
ABOUT 50 pupils in years 3 and 4 at Kidmore End Primary School gave two performances of Peace Child.
The play tells the story of two tribes separated by a river, who could not agree on anything.
They are finally brought together by a bridge built over the river, across which the baby of one tribal leader is given to the leader of the other tribe, bringing peace to the land.
The audience enjoyed the singing, dancing, some comic timing and even a few tears.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say