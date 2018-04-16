Pupils perform Peace Child

ABOUT 50 pupils in years 3 and 4 at Kidmore End Primary School gave two performances of Peace Child.

The play tells the story of two tribes separated by a river, who could not agree on anything.

They are finally brought together by a bridge built over the river, across which the baby of one tribal leader is given to the leader of the other tribe, bringing peace to the land.

The audience enjoyed the singing, dancing, some comic timing and even a few tears.