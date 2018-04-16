Children try skipping

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
CHILDREN at Kidmore End Primary School took part in a skipping workshop.
John McCormack, founder of Skip2BFit, visited the school in Chalkhouse Green Road.
All the pupils took part in a two-minute skipping challenge where they had to do as many skips as possible and beat their personal bests. Staff also took part.
The school has bought skipping equipment from the company and there will be a parents’ skipping challenge at sports day later this year.
The visit was funded by the Kidmore End School Association.
