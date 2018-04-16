Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Children try skipping

Children try skipping

CHILDREN at Kidmore End Primary School took part in a skipping workshop.

John McCormack, founder of Skip2BFit, visited the school in Chalkhouse Green Road.

All the pupils took part in a two-minute skipping challenge where they had to do as many skips as possible and beat their personal bests. Staff also took part.

The school has bought skipping equipment from the company and there will be a parents’ skipping challenge at sports day later this year. 

The visit was funded by the Kidmore End School Association.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33