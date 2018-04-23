Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘Report all potholes’

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End parish are being urged to report potholes.

Parish council chairwoman Sue Biggs said the problem was widespread in the village as well as Tokers Green, Cane End, Gallowstree Common and Chalkhouse Green and had been made worse by the winter weather.

She said: “Some roads in the parish are deteriorating fast, having started the winter in poor condition anyway. 

“Flooding and puddles are also an increasing problem, particularly in Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green.”

Councillor Biggs said the parish council reported all problems to the area steward for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, but encouraged individuals to do the same.

She said: “This is for two reasons. The first is that the earlier the defect is reported, the sooner it is likely to be rectified. 

“The second is that the highway authority has no legal defence when a claim is submitted if a defect has been reported but has not been repaired.”

To report a pothole, visit www.fixmystreet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33