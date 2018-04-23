‘Report all potholes’

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End parish are being urged to report potholes.

Parish council chairwoman Sue Biggs said the problem was widespread in the village as well as Tokers Green, Cane End, Gallowstree Common and Chalkhouse Green and had been made worse by the winter weather.

She said: “Some roads in the parish are deteriorating fast, having started the winter in poor condition anyway.

“Flooding and puddles are also an increasing problem, particularly in Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green.”

Councillor Biggs said the parish council reported all problems to the area steward for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, but encouraged individuals to do the same.

She said: “This is for two reasons. The first is that the earlier the defect is reported, the sooner it is likely to be rectified.

“The second is that the highway authority has no legal defence when a claim is submitted if a defect has been reported but has not been repaired.”

To report a pothole, visit www.fixmystreet.com