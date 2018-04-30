Six homes to replace former restaurant

SIX homes are to be built in Cane End on the site of a former restaurant.

JPP Land, of Wargrave, has been granted permission to demolish the former Nakhon Thai on the A4074 Reading Road in Cane End.

The development will include four detached and two semi-detached houses all with vehicular access from the main road.

The developer said that despite the restaurant being marketed, no one had expressed an interest in taking it over.

Kidmore End Parish Council expressed no strong views on the application but did raise some concerns about parking and traffic speeds on the A4074.

Neighbours supported redevelopment of the site but raised some concerns about visibility, the need for traffic-calming measures and some loss of privacy.

The restaurant closed in late 2016. It was originally a pub called the Fox Inn, run by Punch Taverns.

It then became a number of different restaurants, all of which were unsuccessful. Before becoming the Nakhon Thai, it was known as the Palm Tree, which served Indian food.

The 0.46 hectare site had been offered for sale at £750,000.

Simon Kitson, planning officer at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “Due to the scale of the site and the small size of Cane End, a successful business would arguably be heavily reliant on passing trade/customers from outside the settlement and its intrinsic local value is questionable as there are no other mutually dependent businesses in the vicinity.

“Given the generally broad support for redevelopment as expressed by the parish council and the local community, officers are satisfied that the existing business is unlikely to be fundamental to the quality and convenience of day-to-day life in the settlement.”