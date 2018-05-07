Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Survey on new homes

A SURVEY is being carried out on future development in Kidmore End.

The parish’s neighbourhood development plan will name sites for between six and 13 new homes.

These will be across five areas — Kidmore End, Gallowstree Common, Cane End, Chalkhouse Green and Tokers Green.

The survey, which is being delivered to homes, can be completed by any resident over the age of 16. 

Alternatvely, residents can respond online at www.kepc.info/2018/04/20
/ndp-survey-online-version

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33