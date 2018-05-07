Survey on new homes

A SURVEY is being carried out on future development in Kidmore End.

The parish’s neighbourhood development plan will name sites for between six and 13 new homes.

These will be across five areas — Kidmore End, Gallowstree Common, Cane End, Chalkhouse Green and Tokers Green.

The survey, which is being delivered to homes, can be completed by any resident over the age of 16.

Alternatvely, residents can respond online at www.kepc.info/2018/04/20

/ndp-survey-online-version