Survey on new homes

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
A SURVEY is being carried out on future development in Kidmore End.
The parish’s neighbourhood development plan will name sites for between six and 13 new homes.
These will be across five areas — Kidmore End, Gallowstree Common, Cane End, Chalkhouse Green and Tokers Green.
The survey, which is being delivered to homes, can be completed by any resident over the age of 16.
Alternatvely, residents can respond online at www.kepc.info/2018/04/20
/ndp-survey-online-version
07 May 2018
More News:
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say