Monday, 14 May 2018

Council cut

A DECISION on reducing the number of parish councillors in Kidmore End will be made next week.

The parish council wants to reduce its membership from 12 to 10 as it says this will better reflect the size of its electorate.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s community governance and electoral issues committee will decide whether to grant permission on Monday.

If it agrees, the change will take place in time for the elections in May next year.

