Appeal for site ideas

Tuesday, 29 May 2018
RESIDENTS, landowners and developers are being asked to suggest possible sites for development in Kidmore End.
The request comes from the volunteers compiling the parish’s neighbourhood plan.
The team will create a list of potential sites for inclusion in the document.
A spokesman for the group said: “South Oxfordshire District Council’s emerging local plan directs development to the most sustainable locations in accordance with its most up to date settlement hierarchy.
“Based on this, sites within or connected to the village of Kidmore End may be best placed to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development and accommodate the level of growth appropriate for its ‘smaller village’ status.”
The deadline for submissions is June 15. To suggest a site, email ndp@kepc.info
28 May 2018
