Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils design anti-speeding posters for village streets

Pupils design anti-speeding posters for village streets

PUPILS at Kidmore End Primary School have created posters asking drivers not to speed through the village.

The year five students learned about road safety in a lesson with headteacher Linda Hull.

The parish council had the speed limit in the village cut from 30mph to 20mph in September.  It applies outside the school in Wood Lane as well as in Chalkhouse Green Road, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads.

Mrs Hull showed some of the posters to parish council chairwoman Sue Biggs.

The council is now considering having them made up into roadside signs and may also form a community speedwatch group. 

Mrs Hull said: “This came about after I met Sue and one of the matters we discussed was speeding, which is is a problem in our village.

“The lesson was enjoyable because we explained what the problem was and asked the children how they would sort it out.”

The pupils looked at the website of the road safety charity Brake to see the impact of speeding on country roads. 

The parish council paid to redue the speed limit after residents complained about speeding.

Most of the roads in the village do not have pavements, so are risky for people on foot.

In a public consultation on the speed limit reduction plan, it was supported by 46 residents and groups with only two against.

The work was paid for by the council and cost about £4,800.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33