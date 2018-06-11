Cricket club’s new festival has good first innings

A NEW music and food festival will be repeated.

More than 650 people attended the first Around the Boundary event, which was held at Kidmore End Cricket Club in Gallowstree Common.

Attractions included children’s cricket skills games, tree climbing entertainers, space workshops, circus skills and face-painting.

There were also food stalls and drinks were available from the Loddon and Lovibonds breweries and Mr Hobbs Gin.

Madness tribute act One Step Behind performed on a special stage and DJ Yoda played music.

Organiser Jeff Sheldon, who is vice-chairman of the club, said: “We wanted to put on a proper summer festival and it exceeded our expectations in so many ways.

“The weather was perfect and helped us with walk-ins.

“We invested heavily in children’s activities because if you are spending £50 on a family ticket you want to make sure there is something for the children to do.

“The whole ethos was to have a super local event organised through a network of family and friends. The feedback has been really positive.”

Mr Sheldon, who was assisted by Tom Bodeker and chef and author Jez Felwick, said the festival would return next year.

He said: “We put up money ourselves and got sponsorship because we didn’t want to put the club at risk. It was a big leap but all worked out well.”

The proceeds will be split between the club and the Kidmore End playing fields committee.

Mr Sheldon thanked the sponsors and supporters, including Cuthbertson Wealth Management and Beville estate agents, and praised members and players for volunteering as support staff on the day.