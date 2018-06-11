Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Playing pair

TWO women from Kidmore End are in line for a business award.

Kate Winter and Clare Wright, who both live in Wood Lane, have been nominated in the What’s On For Kids Awards for Master Builders Club, which they set up last year to run Lego-themed children’s events and workshops.

They will contest the category for best independent activity for children aged five to 13. Voting closes on July 13 and the results will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 3.

To vote, visit www.whatson
4littleones.co.uk/awards

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33