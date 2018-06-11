Playing pair

TWO women from Kidmore End are in line for a business award.

Kate Winter and Clare Wright, who both live in Wood Lane, have been nominated in the What’s On For Kids Awards for Master Builders Club, which they set up last year to run Lego-themed children’s events and workshops.

They will contest the category for best independent activity for children aged five to 13. Voting closes on July 13 and the results will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 3.

To vote, visit www.whatson

4littleones.co.uk/awards