Protection for meeting room

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
KIDMORE End Parish Council is trying to get the Parish Room, in Wood Lane, listed as an asset of community value.
It means if the building was ever put up for sale the community would be given an opportunity to bid for it before it goes on the market.
The main users of the building have been Kidmore End Pre-School, which held its final session there yesterday (Thursday) and the parish council which holds its meetings there.
23 July 2018
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
