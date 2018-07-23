Monday, 23 July 2018

Protection for meeting room

KIDMORE End Parish Council is trying to get the Parish Room, in Wood Lane, listed as an asset of community value.

It means if the building was ever put up for sale the community would be given an opportunity to bid for it before it goes on the market.

The main users of the building have been Kidmore End Pre-School, which held its final session there yesterday (Thursday) and the parish council which holds its meetings there.

