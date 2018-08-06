Monday, 06 August 2018

Fond farewell to Kidmore End

MORE than 50 people attended a party to mark the closure of Kidmore End Pre-School after 35 years.

A barbecue was held at the New Inn pub in Chalkhouse Green Road for members of the community and families past and present.

A cake modelled on the parish room, where the pre-school met, was made by Vicky Mollison, of Vicky’s Cakes.

Pre-school manager Nicky Liddon-Horncastle said: “Everyone mingled in the garden, the weather was perfect and it was lovely chatting to past families of the pre-school.

“We had some old photographs on display and everyone enjoyed looking at them and finding either themselves or people they knew or some very young looking staff!”

The pre-school closed on July 19 due to dwindling numbers.

