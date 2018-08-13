New house approved

A MAN’s plans for a new three-bedroom house in his back garden have been approved despite objections.

Richard Bowles, of Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, was granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee.

The current access to his two-storey home will be closed and replaced with a new access on to Horsepond Road for both houses.

A neighbour had objected, saying the development would be unneighbourly and too big for the 0.05 hectares of land.

Kidmore End Parish Council said the application should be refused due to overdevelopment, overlooking and concerns about the access.

Planning officer Paul Lucas recommended the application was approved.

He said: “The proposed development would be in keeping with the character and appearance of the area and the landscape character of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, would safeguard the living conditions of nearby residents and would not result in conditions prejudicial to highway safety.”