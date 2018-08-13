Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New house approved

A MAN’s plans for a new three-bedroom house in his back garden have been approved despite objections.

Richard Bowles, of Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, was granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee.

The current access to his two-storey home will be closed and replaced with a new access on to Horsepond Road for both houses.

A neighbour had objected, saying the development would be unneighbourly and too big for the 0.05 hectares of land.

Kidmore End Parish Council said the application should be refused due to overdevelopment, overlooking and concerns about the access.

Planning officer Paul Lucas recommended the application was approved.

He said: “The proposed development would be in keeping with the character and appearance of the area and the landscape character of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, would safeguard the living conditions of nearby residents and would not result in conditions prejudicial to highway safety.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33