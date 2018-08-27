Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road delays

ROADWORKS will start on Tokers Green Lane, in Kidmore End, on Tuesday.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place near the junction with Mill Lane while BT carries out installation of new ducting. The work is due to be completed by September 10.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33