Developer appeals

A DEVELOPER has appealed against the refusal of planning permission for 14 homes in Tokers Green.

Perfectfield, of Wokingham, wants to develop land known as Colonel’s Bottom, or Colonel’s Pit, off Tokers Green Lane, near Mapledurham golf course.

South Oxfordshire District Council rejected the company’s application, saying the development would encroach into open land, reduce the separation between Tokers Green and Reading and erode the rural character of the area.

A planning inspector will hear the appeal by Perfectfield, which says the benefits of the scheme would outweigh the adverse impact and claims the council cannot demonstrate a five-year land supply for new homes.

Residents opposed the plans, as did the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England and Mapledurham and Kidmore End parish councils.