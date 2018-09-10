Benefice office open

A DEDICATED office for the churches in Peppard, Sonning Common and Kidmore End has opened.

The benefice office, based at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common, was officially opened and blessed by the rector Rev James Stickings.

Members of the congregations from all three churches attended the ceremony.

Mr Stickings thanked those who had moved the furniture in and donated items for the office, incuding Adrienne Herriot who provided an olive wood cross from Jerusalem.

He also thanked Jocelyn Lynch for helping with the adminstration.

The office is open from 10am to 12.30pm on Fridays and staffed by volunteers who are on hand to chat, provide information and welcome visitors.

They are also responsible for printing the benefice’s monthly newsletter Lamb and Flag, the pew sheets for All Saints’ Church in Peppard and the weekly bulletin for Christ the King and St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End.