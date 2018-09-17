MacLean and Classey

KIRSTY MACLEAN and Will Classey were married at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End on Saturday.

The brideis the daughter of Calum and Jane MacLean, from Kidmore End.

Mr Classey is the son of David Classey and Beverley Allen from Chalkhouse Green.

The bridal party, led by Kirsty’s father wearing the MacLean of Duart Highland dress, walked through the village to the church and several residents turned out to cheer.

The bride wore a bohemian dress by Daughters of Simone and was accompanied by five bridesmaids wearing a variety of green dresses and carrying trailing bouquets of eucalyptus, ferns and dahlias.

The best man was Mr Classey’s brother Simon.

The service was conducted by Rev James Stickings, rector of Sonning Common, Peppard and Kidmore End.

The flowers were provided by Moira Lawrie.

Ellie and Simon Classey, the groom’s siblings, sang Perfect by Ed Sheeran accompanied by Mr Classey Snr on the guitar during the signing of the register.

The couple, who first met at Kidmore End Primary School in 2000, travelled to the reception at the Remenham Club in Remenham in a Volkswagen campervan.

They are honeymooning in Greece and on their return will continue to live in Manchester.