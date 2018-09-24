Nest removed

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
A WASP nest has been removed from the playground in Butler’s Orchard, Kidmore End.
The parish council paid a contractor £60 to carry out the work.
24 September 2018
