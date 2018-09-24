Homes help

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
A CONSULTANT has been appointed to help the Kidmore End neighbourhood plan steering group prepare the document.
Aecom will help with the selection of potential development sites put forward by owners.
The parish is expected to take between six and 13 new homes by 2033.
