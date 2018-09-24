New councillor

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
KIDMORE End Parish Council has a new member.
Andrew Gitsham, who lives in Tokers Green and works for Microsoft in Reading, replaces Sarah Hunter who resigned earlier this year.
Meanwhile the council has formally thanked Sheila
Forde, who resigned in July, for her service.
The council now has three vacancies but it will be reduced in size from 12 to 10 members after the elections in May anyway.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say