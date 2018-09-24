Monday, 24 September 2018

New councillor

KIDMORE End Parish Council has a new member.

Andrew Gitsham, who lives in Tokers Green and works for Microsoft in Reading, replaces Sarah Hunter who resigned earlier this year.

Meanwhile the council has formally thanked Sheila
Forde, who resigned in July, for her service.

The council now has three vacancies but it will be reduced in size from 12 to 10 members after the elections in May anyway.

