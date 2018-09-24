Monday, 24 September 2018

Pupils take their issues to the top

PUPILS at Kidmore End Primary School sent letters to the Prime Minister about making schools around the world safe.

They were supporting the Send my Friend to School campaign, which is run by the Global Campaign for Education, and urged Theresa May to support to support the right of children around the world to a safe school.

Mrs May responded: “Thank you all for sending me your wonderful letters... as you have shown in your drawings, schools should be safe for all children but, sadly, this is not the case for 75 million children around the world.”

She said the UK had backed the Safe Schools Declaration, which is an international inter-government commitment to support the protection of students, teachers and schools during times of armed conflict.

Pupils in last year’s year five wrote to Buckingham Palace and Clarence House to raise concerns about the environment.

They had been researching rainforest habitats and the damage caused to them by palm oil production.

Headteacher Linda Hull said: “The Queen and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were clearly impressed by the knowledge and passion shown by the children about this issue.”

