Call to cut speed limit

THE parish council in Kidmore End wants a review of the speed limit on the main road through the parish.

It has asked Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to consider reducing the 50mph limit on the A4074 near the junction with Rokeby Drive in Tokers Green, saying it is dangerous.

The road is in Chazey Heath parish but Rokeby Drive is in Kidmore End.

Parish council chairwoman Sue Biggs has met Jane Bowen, her counterpart on Mapledurham Parish Council, to discuss the issue and has now written to the county council’s area steward asking for a meeing.