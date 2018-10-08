Residents think small

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
RESIDENTS of Kidmore End want housing developments in the area to be small.
They were responding to public consultation on the parish’s neighbourhood plan, which will allocate land in Kidmore End, Chalkhouse Green, Tokers Green, Gallowstree Common and Cane End for between six and 13 homes.
More than 550 residents responded to a survey on residents’ housing needs and preferences compiled by the plan steering group.
Respondents favoured small development sites in order to protect the rural and small community feel of the parish and felt strongly about protecting the countryside surrounding the vilages.
Residents planning to relocate within the parish in the next five years wanted three-bedroom homes and there was a greater demand for bungalows than houses.
One of the biggest concerns raised was about the impact that more housing will put on infrastructure.
GPs at Sonning Common Health Centre have already warned that the surgery is at full stretch and could not cope with more patients without extra funding.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say