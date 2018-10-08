Residents think small

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End want housing developments in the area to be small.

They were responding to public consultation on the parish’s neighbourhood plan, which will allocate land in Kidmore End, Chalkhouse Green, Tokers Green, Gallowstree Common and Cane End for between six and 13 homes.

More than 550 residents responded to a survey on residents’ housing needs and preferences compiled by the plan steering group.

Respondents favoured small development sites in order to protect the rural and small community feel of the parish and felt strongly about protecting the countryside surrounding the vilages.

Residents planning to relocate within the parish in the next five years wanted three-bedroom homes and there was a greater demand for bungalows than houses.

One of the biggest concerns raised was about the impact that more housing will put on infrastructure.

GPs at Sonning Common Health Centre have already warned that the surgery is at full stretch and could not cope with more patients without extra funding.