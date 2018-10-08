Plans for 39 homes rejected

PLANS for 39 homes on the edge of Kidmore End have been rejected.

Sunny Nahal, from Chiswick, applied for planning permission to develop 20,000 sq m of land off Highdown Avenue, Emmer Green, which is part of the parish.

South Oxfordshire District Council refused, saying the development would encroach on the countryside, reduce biodiversity and was unsustainable.

The two-hectare site was previously used for agriculture but has most recently been used for equestrian purposes.

This has now stopped but there are several containers still on the land.

Kidmore End Parish Council and Reading Borough Council as well as Caversham and District Residents’ Association had objected, together with more than 80 residents from Kidmore End and Emmer Green.

The opponents raised concerns about extra traffic, noise, loss of green space, lack of supporting infrastructure and harm to the character of the area.

Planning officer Joan Desmond said: “While the site adjoins the suburb of Emmer Green, the sustainability profile of the site is poor through the predominance of substandard surfaces and lack of footway provision and excessive distance to the public transport services. The proposed development fails to provide for opportunities to promote sustainable transport.

“The application fails to provide adequate information to demonstrate that a sustainable drainage strategy is achievable and no air quality assessment has been submitted to demonstrate that it would not have an adverse impact on existing and future occupiers.

“The intensification of the local highway network would also be unsafe as visibility is severely constrained at the junction of Highdown Avenue and Highdown Hill Road.”