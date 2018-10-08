More views wanted

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End are being urged to comments on a developer’s plans for new homes in Tokers Green.

Perfectfield, of Wokingham, has appealed after it was refused planning permission for between 10 and 14 houses on land known as Colonel’s Bottom, or Colonel’s Pit, off Tokers Green Lane, near Mapledurham golf course.

Kidmore End Parish Council opposes the development, saying it would erode the green boundary separating Tokers Green from Reading, and is urging residents to submit their comments to the planning inspector who will hear the appeal.

The developer says the benefits of the scheme would outweigh the adverse impact and claims that South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, cannot demonstrate the ncessary five-year land supply for new homes.

The district council said the development would encroach into open land, reduce the separation between Tokers Green and Reading and erode the rural character of the area.

The plans were also opposed by the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England and Mapledurham and Kidmore End parish councils as well as a number of residents.