Monday, 05 March 2018
LANGTREE School in Woodcote is seeking invigilators to supervise exams.
Candidates should be available for mocks later this month and the actual GCSE papers on various dates between May and June from 9am to 3.30pm. Training will be given and background checks are a must.
For more information, email hprotheroe@
langtreeschool.com
05 March 2018
