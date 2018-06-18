Monday, 18 June 2018

Rowers no longer have to worry about glare

Rowers no longer have to worry about glare

ROWERS from Leander Club in Henley will no longer have to suffer glare from the water.

Ninety-nine athletes and coaches from the club have been supplied with new Maui Jim polarized sunglasses under a partnership deal with optician Frost Borneo in Hart Street, Henley.

Each one chose a particular frame and the glasses will be delivered in the next few weeks as many of the athletes compete at international events and the royal regatta.

Neil Frost and Catalina Borneo, who own the business, said: “It’s only fitting that world-class athletes wear world-class sunglasses and that is why we are so pleased to be providing Leander athletes and coaches with Maui Jims.

“The lenses offer 100 per cent UV protection and wipe out 99.9 per cent of glare while boosting colours, making them perfect for anyone who spends any time on or near the water.”

Paul Budd, general manager at the club, said: “We try to work with local firms who support us through sponsorship or goods in kind.

“Sunglasses are important for coaches, who tend to have different pairs for different conditions, and for the athletes, particularly in the coxless events because of the water glare.”

