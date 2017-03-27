Church's lovely show of daffodils

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
Sir, — I thought you may be interested in using this photograph taken in the churchyard at the parish church of All Saints at Rotherfield Peppard.
The crocuses are gone now but have been replaced by a lovely show of daffodils. — Yours faithfully,
David Tyldesley
Sonning Common
Sir, — A householder in West Street, Henley, provides an ever-changing floral display that provides a simple pleasure to those of us who walk down there on a daily basis.
Last week it was tulips. — Yours faithfully,
Ron White
Milton Close, Henley
27 March 2017
