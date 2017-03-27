Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church's lovely show of daffodils

Church's lovely show of daffodils

Sir, — I thought you may be interested in using this photograph taken in the churchyard at the parish church of All Saints at Rotherfield Peppard.

The crocuses are gone now but have been replaced by a lovely show of daffodils. — Yours faithfully,

David Tyldesley

Sonning Common

Sir, — A householder in West Street, Henley, provides an ever-changing floral display that provides a simple pleasure to those of us who walk down there on a daily basis.

Last week it was tulips. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33