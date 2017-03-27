Church's lovely show of daffodils

Sir, — I thought you may be interested in using this photograph taken in the churchyard at the parish church of All Saints at Rotherfield Peppard.

The crocuses are gone now but have been replaced by a lovely show of daffodils. — Yours faithfully,

David Tyldesley

Sonning Common

Sir, — A householder in West Street, Henley, provides an ever-changing floral display that provides a simple pleasure to those of us who walk down there on a daily basis.

Last week it was tulips. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley