Tallulah's friendly in retirement

Sir, — This is Tallulah, a Pets As Therapy hospital-visiting dog, working hard to promote the charity’s work at Crufts.

Now 12, Tallie has hung up her showing shoes (she has won twice at Crufts) but her enthusiasm for meeting and greeting remains undimmed, as you can see.

She is an Australian terrier, quite rare in the UK. These small, but not toy, blue tan terriers were bred originally from several British terriers down under to kill rats and snakes. — Yours faithfully,

Jean Garon

Henley

