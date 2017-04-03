Another good year for toad patrol

Sir, — We have just finished helping this year’s amphibian migration across the busy A4155 Henley to Marlow Road.

In February volunteers erected a temporary barrier in the privately owned Oaken Grove Wood on the Culden Faw Estate.

On February 15 at dusk, toad patrollers began putting the toads arriving at the barrier into buckets.

There they were ferried across the road to their spawning pond in the grounds of Henley Business School.

Henley Toad Patrol volunteers continued this nightly exercise until the last amphibian, a smooth newt, appeared at the barrier on March 25.

In total this year, 7,798 toads (compared with 4,928 in 2016), 1,072 frogs (413) and 236 smooth newts (67) were helped by Henley Toad Patrol.

Without our help many of these amphibians would be road casualties.

The barrier has now been taken down until February 2018 when it all starts again! Our group is always keen to welcome new volunteers. Please call me on (01491) 574195 or email amtjones@googlemail.com — Yours faithfully,

Angelina Jones