Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Bisto the submariner

Sir, — I am attaching a photograph which I do hope you will find amusing.

It is of our labradoodle Bisto and I have called it “Up periscope”.

This was just something she did as I was taking a few shots of her playing in the garden with one of her favourite toys. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

