Bisto the submariner

Tuesday, 18 April 2017
Sir, — I am attaching a photograph which I do hope you will find amusing.
It is of our labradoodle Bisto and I have called it “Up periscope”.
This was just something she did as I was taking a few shots of her playing in the garden with one of her favourite toys. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
17 April 2017
