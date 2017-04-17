Developer disregarding pedestrians

Sir, — This is the scene adjacent to the development of the old Jet garage site in Reading Road, Henley.

The picture above left shows the pavement as it should be with space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The second image shows the pedestrian part of the pavement completely taken over by the builders and only the cycle path remaining. Presumably pedestrians are expected to take their chance alongside cyclists or walk in the road. Is this even legal?

No wonder Henley residents get fed up with developers who show no regard whatsoever for anyone but themselves. — Yours faithfully,

Melanie White

Emmer Green