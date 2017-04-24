Lucky escape this time, Mr Rabbit!

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Monday, 24 April 2017
Sir. — Here’s a picture of my very own Easter Bunny.
He’s caught in the act of hoovering up the blossom under a cherry tree.
I must confess I’m not a great fan of rabbits in general because Easter Bunny’s many relatives are busy laying waste to my garden. But in recognition of this time of year, and because he looked so sweet, I couldn’t really bring myself to do anything about it.
However, when he gets a little older and the year wears on, he’d better look out! — Yours faithfully,
David Wood
Maidensgrove
24 April 2017
