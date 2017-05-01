Monday, 01 May 2017

Delightful display of spring flowers

Sir, — We have often enjoyed the view from the front of Greys Court towards Rotherfield Greys.

This week we went to see it the other way round and were delighted to find the head of the footpath up from Henley was carpeted with cowslips and the view was equally good. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

