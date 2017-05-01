Heron on rooftop

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
Monday, 01 May 2017
Sir, — At about 8.40am on Monday, while in my back garden, I noticed this heron standing proud and majestic on a roof.
I rushed in to get my iPad and quickly turned on the camera to snap a couple of shots.
Sadly, one of my cats delayed me getting in a better position as it gave me a rugby tackle in my pursuit so I did not manage to get any shots as the heron lifted and flew away... a truly beautiful sight. — Yours faithfully,
Gordon Squire
Plowden Way, Shiplake Cross
01 May 2017
