Heron on rooftop

Sir, — At about 8.40am on Monday, while in my back garden, I noticed this heron standing proud and majestic on a roof.

I rushed in to get my iPad and quickly turned on the camera to snap a couple of shots.

Sadly, one of my cats delayed me getting in a better position as it gave me a rugby tackle in my pursuit so I did not manage to get any shots as the heron lifted and flew away... a truly beautiful sight. — Yours faithfully,

Gordon Squire

Plowden Way, Shiplake Cross