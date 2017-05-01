Bluebells produce air of surrealism

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
Sir, — The seasons seem to be moving swiftly on this year.
The recent sunshine has brought the beautiful bluebells into almost full bloom. A violet tide with a heady scent swathe the woodlands on Remenham Hill. They don't last long but are a wonderful sight and seem to add an air of surrealism to an otherwise everyday walk . — Yours faithfully,
Sarah Pye
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say