Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bluebells produce air of surrealism

Bluebells produce air of surrealism

Sir, — The seasons seem to be moving swiftly on this year.

The recent sunshine has brought the beautiful bluebells into almost full bloom. A violet tide with a heady scent swathe the woodlands on Remenham Hill. They don't last long but are a wonderful sight and seem to add an air of surrealism to an otherwise everyday walk . — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33