Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

What a way to start working week

What a way to start working week

Sir, — I took this photo while queuing for 15 minutes to buy a ticket at Paddington station on Monday morning. (I was in the middle of the queue at this stage.)

The one ticket seller on the 7.49am train from Wargrave was overwhelmed and there was just one “fares to pay” window at Paddington so we were presented with this at the start of the working week. First Great Western’s Twitter people suggested I could buy online and get the ticket posted to me — it’s 2017, not 1987! — Yours faithfully,

Will Rowson

High Street, Wargrave

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33