Fine-looking heron who ate our fish

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
Sir, — Further to Mr Squire’s letter last week, I can report seeing (probably) the same heron on the same day at the end of our garden.
It was standing on top of our tall hedge looking longingly at the pond. Sadly, it had devoured all the fish over the winter but what a fine specimen! — Yours faithfully,
Charles Tollit
Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross
08 May 2017
