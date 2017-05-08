Monday, 08 May 2017

Fine-looking heron who ate our fish

Sir, — Further to Mr Squire’s letter last week, I can report seeing (probably) the same heron on the same day at the end of our garden.

It was standing on top of our tall hedge looking longingly at the pond. Sadly, it had devoured all the fish over the winter but what a fine specimen! — Yours faithfully,

Charles Tollit

Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross

