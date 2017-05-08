Gnarled bark

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
Terry Allsop, from Ewelme, sent me this picture taken in woods near Greys Court. He says: “I was on a morning walk and could not help but notice this tree trunk which looks like it may be making a trunk call! Sad case, am I not?!”
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
