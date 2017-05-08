What a disgusting lot we appear to be

Sir, — Henley is mostly a clean town. However, these photogaphs indicate that the person who goes around keeping the main streets free of cigarette butts does not go down the alleyway beside St Mary’s churchyard.

In addition, the pavement outside the Giggling Squid and Cau restaurants in Hart Street is a disgrace.

Who is responsible for this area? It has not been properly cleaned in the three-and-a-half years we have lived in town.

We hope that soon these matters will be rectified. — Yours faithfully,

Deon Melck

Hart Sreet, Henley

Sir, — I am sure the residents of Sherwood Gardens, off Greys Road, Henley, find this sight quite disgusting.

This litter bin was overflowing on the morning of Sunday, April 23. The photograph was taken at 11am on Tuesday, April 25. Is any of this rubbish yours? — Yours faithfully,

Ian Forster

Address?