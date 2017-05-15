Tree homes for fairies or vandalism?

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
Monday, 15 May 2017
Sir, — Tiny doors have appeared on a tree in Mill Meadows in Henley close to the Thames towpath.
There seems to be a trend in suburbia, and now Henley, for people to put doors in trees for fairies and the like.
Is this graffiti, vandalism or simply acceptable? — Yours faithfully,
Keith Knight
Swiss Farm, Henley
15 May 2017
