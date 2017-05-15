We'll work our socks off for residents

Sir, — We would like to thank the residents of Henley for their overwhelming endorsement of Henley Residents’ Group at the elections on Thursday last week.

We were successful at town and county level.

HRG has a proud record of getting things done in the town and the work starts now. Over the coming weeks we will detail what we are going to do for the residents of Henley. The residents have put their faith in us and we will not let you down. We will work our socks off for Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Councillors Stefan Gawrysiak, Glen Lambert and Ken Arlett

Henley Residents’ Group, Henley Town Council