Your old spectacles helping others

Sir, — The people of Henley and the local area have come up trumps again this year, having donated about 2,200 pairs of used spectacles to Henley Lions Club.

These specs were boxed and taken to one of three collection points for our southern area, in this case the Holiday Inn Hotel in Basingstoke.

The picture shows Lions club members loading the boxes into a large van at the first stop, the hotel car park.

These boxes were then to be transferred to Chichester Lions Club who are responsible for sorting and transporting the glasses to France.

Here, they will be cleaned and repaired as necessary and then distributed, mainly to rural Africa, to those folk who don’t have access to, or the money to buy these much- needed items which we tend to take for granted.

The use of these glasses may mean that some people will be able to take employment or to see family and friends, maybe for the first time.

We must also thank the local opticians, the Bell and Nettlebed surgeries, Tesco and Christ Church for displaying our special collection boxes throughout the year.

If you would like to donate any unwanted spectacles please just drop them in one of the boxes or email Henley Lions Club at henleylions.org.uk

Somebody, somewhere will be very grateful to you.

This year, the total number of spectacles collected was a whopping 119,764 pairs and, to date, the running total is 2,942,914. Yes, that is fantastic assistance at a very basic level.

Many thanks to you all on behalf of those who are unable to help themselves whom you have helped with your kindness. — Yours faithfully,

John Moore

Henley Lions Club