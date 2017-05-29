Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Serenity of Benson weir backwater

Serenity of Benson weir backwater

Sir, — I took this photograph with the early morning sunshine lighting up the buildings on the backwater at Benson weir.

It must have been a quite still day as the water looks like a mill pond, or maybe it’s just very sheltered there. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33