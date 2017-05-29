Serenity of Benson weir backwater

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
Monday, 29 May 2017
Sir, — I took this photograph with the early morning sunshine lighting up the buildings on the backwater at Benson weir.
It must have been a quite still day as the water looks like a mill pond, or maybe it’s just very sheltered there. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
29 May 2017
