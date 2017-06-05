Monday, 05 June 2017

More beautiful images of nature captured by our readers

These photos were taken by Victoria Trainer, from Henley. Above left, some cattle drinkling from an alega-covered pond in Bix woods and. Vicroria says: “It dosn’t quite reflect how beautiful it was.” Above right, two she spotted in Henley market place. Victoria says: “They seem to be a regular feature there now and look particularly cute when they drink out of the dog bowl!”

