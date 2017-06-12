Monday, 12 June 2017

More evidence of thoughtless drivers

Sir, — I thought you might be interested in this picture of the loading bay in Bell Street, Henley, being abused.

Clearly the message is still not getting through! — Yours faithfully,

Stephen Cooper

Sir — I noticed at the weekend that this “No entry” sign in Station Road, Henley, had been knocked over, presumably by a driver. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

