More evidence of thoughtless drivers

Monday, 12 June 2017
Sir, — I thought you might be interested in this picture of the loading bay in Bell Street, Henley, being abused.
Clearly the message is still not getting through! — Yours faithfully,
Stephen Cooper
Sir — I noticed at the weekend that this “No entry” sign in Station Road, Henley, had been knocked over, presumably by a driver. — Yours faithfully,
Steve Ludlow
Station Road, Henley
12 June 2017
