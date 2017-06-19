Dog rose heralding start of summer

Sir, — Early morning sun highlights a dog rose (rosa canina) bush which has over the years become a lovely feature in the garden.

Growth is widespread, often in woods, and mingling with wild honeysuckle, it heralds the start of summer. An important shrub, providing shelter and food for wildlife, its nectar-filled flowers attract many insects while the hips feed birds during the autumn. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Ipsden